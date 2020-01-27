Funeral services for Robbie Haygood Warren, 89, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jerry Spann officiating. Interment will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Warren was born April 23, 1930 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Seva Mosetta (White) and Roy Felton Haygood. She died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Warren was the retired manager of The Yard Stick in Lufkin, as well as a well-known seamstress. She loved to fish and sew. She was an 80-year member of the First Church of the Nazarene and a member of the Grace Sunday School Class, as well as being a church Board Member. Mrs. Warren was well known for preparing the Wednesday night meals. She had been a resident of Lufkin all her life.
Survivors include her daughters Dianne Warren Hunter of Lufkin and Elaine Warren Armstrong of Huntington; grandchildren, Cullen Dwight Thompson, Deidre Renee’ Thompson, Lindsey Ashton Davis, Kai Kiani Kiambao, Mahala Michelle Ellis, all of Lufkin; great grandchildren, Corbin Zachary Simpson, Case Blayne Thompson, Jewel Clark, Madison Brooke Davis, all of Lufkin, Coda Zane Button, Kenai Slade Button, both of Marfa, Kiara Rain Ellis, Kekoa Kaleolani Pounds, both of Lufkin; sister, Rena English of Central; step-siblings, Richard Haygood, Helen Haygood and Virginia Haygood, all of Arkansas; special children she helped raise, Dr. Monique “Nicki” Pierson and Waynetta Cummins Moseley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Warren was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, A.C. Warren; daughter, Kelley Warren Kiambao; and sister, Reba Oneta Walton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, 1604 S. Medford Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
