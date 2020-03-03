Alys McLaughlin Frazier
Memorial services for Alys McLaughlin Frazier, 92, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church with Father Ralph Morgan and The Reverend Dr. Martha Watson officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Frazier was born October 17, 1927 in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of the late Dixie LaFayette (Scudder) and William S. McLaughlin. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in a Lufkin hospice facility.
Alys was born and reared in Dallas, Texas. She attended Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. In 1950 on a blind date, she met and later married the love of her life, William Jackson (Jack) Frazier – a union that would last an amazing 60 years, until Jack’s passing. They made their home in Garland, Texas, having four children who were the most important thing in Alys’ life. Alys was very active in St. David’s Episcopal Church in Garland, working as a kindergarten teacher and Principal in the church school, as well as being a member of the Vestry. Mrs. Frazier was a member of and served as Directress of The Altar Guild. She also was a longtime member of the church choir. She was a devout Episcopalian and after moving to Lufkin in 1989, Alys continued to be very involved in St. Cyprians Episcopal Church. She was a member of The St. Claire’s Guild, a service group that hand crafts Christmas ornaments and prayer shawls. Alys was a very accomplished seamstress, known for her sewing and needlework. While residing in Lufkin, she worked as a Paraprofessional at Trout Elementary and served as a Foster Grandparent.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Alys Jean Ray and husband Billy of Lufkin, Dr. Charles R. (Dick) Frazier and wife Dr. Janie Frazier of Stephenville, Carol S. Riley and husband Mike of Lufkin; grandchildren, Reagan Ray and wife Jill of Austin, Ryan Ray and wife Cleo of Austin, Matthew R. Frazier of Stephenville, Alyson Riley of Lufkin, and Sarah Riley of Lufkin; great grandchildren, Mary Alys Ray, Robert Jackson Ray, Brooks Matthew Ray, and Jacob James Ray, all of Austin; brothers, William S. McLaughlin of Missouri City and Richard S. McLaughlin of Tool, Texas; sister, The Reverend Dr. Martha Watson of Columbia, Maryland; as well as numerous friends.
Mrs. Frazier was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William Jackson (Jack) Frazier; son, William Jackson (Jack) Frazier, Jr.; and two sisters, Laura Shirnberg and Patricia Yates.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pinnacle Senior Living, CHI Rehab, and Hospice in the Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Children’s or Youth Ministries at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, 919 S. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904, or to the Lufkin ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 153307, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
