A celebration of life in honor of Daniel Marion Townsend, 76, of Huntington, Texas will be held on March 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Huntington First Baptist Church with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Visitation will take place March 13th, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM also at Huntington First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Townsend was born September 24, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Paul Monarch Townsend and Clifford Evelyn Carson Townsend and passed away peacefully in his home on March 5, 2020. Dan, also known as “Bebe”, grew up in Pollok, Texas enjoying the country life with his siblings and friends. Upon graduation from Central I.S.D. in 1961, Dan moved to Lubbock, Texas to attend Texas Tech University obtaining a Master’s Degree in Agricultural Education. Tech is where he met the love of his life, Camille. Dan and Camille married in 1963, and moved to Vidor, Texas and later Orange, Texas to teach agricultural classes and attend Lamar University receiving an administrator’s certification. In 1975, Dan moved his family to Huntington to fulfill the role of Huntington High School Principal later serving in a variety of positions including Superintendent. Dan and his family established themselves as an active part of the school, church, and community.
Dan was known for his love of people. Growing up in a family passionate about education, he found his calling as a public school administrator until his retirement in 2004. Educating and improving the lives of others was his passion and he held a deep interest and care for every individual he served. He was a friend to many, never meeting a stranger. He was known for his broad smile, intelligence, warm sense of humor and joyful outlook on life. He was often singing as he walked the hallways throughout the school and during the morning announcements. He believed in living life to the fullest and loved hunting, traveling, and spending time with friends, family, and his spoiled golden retriever, Beau. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 56 years, Faye “Camille” Bowden Townsend. His daughters, Michele and Angie and grandsons, Reed and Riley were blessed to have a great example and #1 fan in Dad/Pap. Endless stories of his influence and compassion toward others continue to fill the hearts of his family and loved ones.
Survivors include wife, Camille Townsend, daughters Michele Townsend Evans and husband Chris Evans of Friendswood, Angela Townsend Ellington and husband Keith Ellington of Huntington, grandchildren Dr. Graham Reed Ellington and fiancée Kathy Shum, and Riley Grant Ellington. Brother Robert Paul “Bud” Townsend, Sister-in-law Sheryl Townsend and numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
Preceded in death by parents Paul Monarch Townsend and Clifford Evelyn Carson Townsend, sister Patricia Townsend, brother Clifford Townsend, and sister-in-law JoAnn Townsend.
Honorary Pallbearers: Huntington I.S.D. former co-workers and students.
Dan loved the Lord and requested any Memorial contributions be made to Huntington First Baptist Church 702 N. Main St. Huntington, TX 75949. The family extends a special thank you to everyone for their prayers, love and support during his sudden illness.
