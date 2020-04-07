Dr. Tommie Charles Lee, 79, of Lufkin, was born December 11, 1940 in Overton, Texas to Eldridge Andrew and Jackie Ella (Ferguson) Lee. He passed away on March 30, 2020 at a local hospital.
Tommie graduated Summa Cum Laude from Victorville HS in California and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force, stationed in Thailand, for 5 years. Upon honorable discharge, he returned to seek higher education and aspired to one day becoming a Physicist. He graduated from Trinity University- San Antonio earning his CPA in February 1974. He then graduated from the University of Texas- San Antonio in May 1974 with a Master of Business Administration and went on to St. Mary’s University-San Antonio, where he received his Juris Doctorate and license to practice as Attorney and Counselor at Law in November 1976.
Tommie and his wife, Yvonne were married in 1978 and moved to Lufkin, where he went to work for Temple Eastex as a Senior Accounting Manager. After leaving Temple, he worked as an off-campus adjunct instructor for Angelina College, where he taught accounting. He then became an Associate Professor at Stephen F. Austin State University- Nacogdoches where he taught Accounting, Business Law and the Principles of Oil and Gas Law. Tommie retired after working for many years as the accountant for Weisinger Electric.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne (Vela) Lee; son and daughter-in-law, John Julian and Kristine Lee; daughter, Rebecca Ann Lee; granddaughters, Elisabeth Dea, Gabrielle Charlize, Jasmine Leann Yarbrough, Victoria Rose Lee and grandsons, Adrien Patrick and Zander Myles Lee.
Tommie was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandmother, Maude Mae Sanders and brother, Aalon Gene Lee.
Memorial contributions in Tommie Charles Lee name can be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
