Memorial services for Ralph Wayne Ridinger, 81, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wayne Roberson officiating. A reception will follow at the Courtyard by Marriott, Bluebonnet Room, 2130 S. 1st Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Ridinger was born July 18, 1938 in Grayson County, Texas to the late Lou Ella (McKnight) and Vernon Ralph Ridinger, and died Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Ridinger was one of seven children raised by a single mom after her husband’s death. He received his associate degree from LeTourneau University in Longview. Mr. Ridinger resided in Lufkin for 46 years. He managed KLUF radio prior to becoming the Special Events Manager for Lufkin Coca-Cola, where he retired after 20 years of service. He loved his family and was affectionately known as “PawPaw” or “Grandpa” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Ridinger was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Doris Ridinger of Lufkin; daughters, Wynonne Beall and husband Allen of Shreveport, Terri McDowell of Denison, and Angela Ward and husband Dave of Lantana; sons, Bart Ridinger and wife Kimberly of Denison and Dennis Ridinger and wife Cheryl of Vidor; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Don Ridinger of Lewisville, Lonnie Dale Ridinger and wife Linda of Lewisville, and William Paul Ridinger and wife Marie of Denison; sisters, Brenda Spillman and husband Raymond of Denison, and Glenda Overturf of Fort Worth; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Nelda and Sidney Wright; and sisters-in-law, Wanda Ridinger and Shirley Ridinger.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Joe W. Elliott Hospitality House, 220 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
