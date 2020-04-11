John Dupree
Private graveside services for John Dupree, 69, of Lufkin, will be in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Dupree was born July 11, 1950, in San Augustine and died April 2, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation is from 10 a.m.-noon today at Colonial Mortuary.
Patsy Ann Skinner
Private family services will be held for Patsy Ann Skinner, 70, of Corrigan. Patsy was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Camden and died April 10, 2020, in Corrigan. Interment will be at Union Springs Cemetery. Corrigan Funeral Home, directors.
