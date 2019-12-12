Molly Jo Pinkerton went to meet Jesus on Monday, December 9, 2019. She’s now free from the pain and frustration she’s been dealing with for the past few months.
She was born on June 20, 1941 in Wells, Texas, to Lula (Smith) and Herbert Odum. They preceded her in death, along with her brother Wayne.
Molly loved growing up and living her life in Wells.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 56 years, David Pinkerton; sons, Gary Evans, James Pinkerton, and Keith Pinkerton; and daughter, Karen Bratcher. She also leaves behind a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She taught her family the importance of love in a family by sharing her endless supply of it.
Molly has requested that there not be a funeral held at her passing. She disliked the sadness of funerals, preferring to think of the happiness of getting to be reunited in heaven with her parents. Her family is honoring this final request.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
