Preston “Paw Paw” Allen
A Celebration of Life for Preston “Paw Paw” Allen, 72, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Pollok.
Mr. Allen was born December 22, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Emory Hamilton Allen and Lila Mae (Parker) Allen, and passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Mr. Allen enjoyed buying, selling and trading firearms. He loved going every morning to meet his buddies for “Coffee Bar” talk at Polk’s. Mr. Allen also enjoyed working in his garden. He loved his family and especially loved his furry sidekick, Brute.
Mr. Allen is survived by his wife, Annette Allen of Lufkin; son, Lane Allen of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Cristi Allen of Pollok; son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Ashley Allen of Pollok; son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Alicia Allen of Pollok; granddaughters, Sarah Lowe, Rachel Rhoden, and Jayci Allen; grandsons, Jacob Green and Trent Allen; 9 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Joe Mack and Jan Allen of Allentown; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
