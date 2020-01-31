Memorial services in remembrance of James David “Jim” Petersen, 68, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Petersen was born September 2, 1951 in Madison, Wisconsin. He left us unexpectedly Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
James, also known as Jim or Pete to his friends, was a man who never stopped unless he sat on his off switch. Even when visiting his family, he was always looking for his next project. His projects could have been buying a camper and all the items that needed to go with it or making a large stock of his infamous salsa or well-known fruit cakes. Jim loved to cook for his friends and family. He was the host with the most. Jim could liven up a party or any conversation. Recently he has been involved in building a sky fort and little outside house for his grandchildren. He also loved the outdoors, enjoying fishing (especially deep sea), hunting, camping and hiking. Another long-standing project and ambition of Jim’s was to attempt to visit all the national parks; he was able to visit 17 with his wife Kathy.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen Petersen; his three daughters and their spouses, Cassandra and Sean Clark, Gabrielle and Charan Mamik, and Correen and Christopher Marsh; his four grandchildren, Aiden (5), Madilyn (3), Karleen (2), and Kaavya (2); and his three siblings and their spouses, Michael J. Petersen, Judith Petersen and Rick Taber, and Susan and John Schomburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Mae (Bryant) and John Robert Petersen.
Special thanks go out to Dr. Pavan Pinnamaneni who went beyond normal expectations to support the family through this tragedy. To all family friends who have loved Jim and been part of our lives there are no words that can express our deep gratitude. Thank you to each and every one of you.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in memory of James D. Petersen to the National Park Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 17394, Baltimore, Maryland 21298-9450, or online at www.nationalparks.org.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
