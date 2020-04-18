Bobby L. Stringer
Bobby L. Stringer, of Etoile, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Etoile.
Bobby served as a medical corpsman in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was honorably discharged in July 1971. He had a career as an accountant and worked for 22 years for Stringer & Associates, CPAs in Lufkin.
He is survived by his sister, Gloria Stringer; nieces, Amanda Allred Kunzman, Jodi Allred Mitchell, Stacy Stringer Webb, Cristy Stringer Caruthers, and Tammy Stringer Steele; and nephews, Randall (Leo) Stringer and Stephen Allred.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Robbie (Nash) Stringer; and brothers, Jimmy Stringer and Carl Stringer.
There will be no services at this time. He will be buried in the Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, 1901 Hill Street, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.