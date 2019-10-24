Family graveside services for Estelle Fleetwood, of Groveton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bold Springs Cemetery in Bold Springs TX. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home, Lufkin TX. Ms. Fleetwood was born December 5, 1939, in Galveston, TX and died Oct. 12, 2019, surrounded by her family in Lufkin. She is survived by her three daughters Lezli Myers and husband Steve; Nancy Love, Keisha Bryan and one son Bud Love. She will also be remembered by 9 grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren.She is also survived by brother Oscar Cripps and wife Janette of Spring Branch, TXShe is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Bessie Cripps of Galveston, TXand daughter Natalie Rowe of Livingston, TX.
