Funeral services for Dr. John Burrell Wood II, 83, of Lufkin will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Chestnut Drive Baptist Church with Brother Gary Forrest and Brother Blackie Cranford officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
Born in 1936 in Laneville, Texas, Dr. John Burrell Wood II died Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas, only 13 days after the death of his beloved wife, Esther Grace Wood.
He met Grace, who he described as “the best woman God ever made”, while attending East Texas Baptist College in Marshall, Texas. They were married on July 1, 1960 and moved to Fort Worth, Texas to attend seminary at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He earned his Doctor of Ministry from Luther Rice Seminary in 1976.
In over 50 years in ministry, Dr. Wood pastored six Southern Baptist Churches in the East Texas area, spent 4 years in evangelism, and travelled internationally with the Texas Evangelism Crusade to share the gospel of Jesus Christ in South Korea, Italy, and Yugoslavia.
Dr. Wood was the owner of John B. Wood Enterprises, Inc. and built homes in the East Texas area for 20 years. God used these skills in the construction of Churches in the East Texas area. He lived his life to serve his Lord who saved him in 1956, to share the saving gospel of Jesus Christ, and to build up the church.
He loved his family and was fiercely devoted to his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He reminded us often that he was never too busy to stop what he was doing for anything we needed. He loved his dogs, loved to fish on Lake Sam Rayburn, and was an avid reader of history. He had a keen wit and a dry sense of humor which he shared freely.
John B. Wood, our Daddy and our Doc, will be missed greatly by his family and friends but he would remind us that he is not lost and while we grieve, we do not grieve without hope.
He would want anyone who reads these words about his life to hear above all the words of Jesus Christ found in John 11:24-25: “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?”
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Wood Jones and husband JD Jones of Lufkin; daughter, Kelly Wood Barnett of Lufkin; daughter, Angela Grace Wood Bossard and husband Todd Bossard of Bloomington, Illinois; grandson, John Mark Prewitt and wife Carleigh; granddaughter, Abby Grace Hopkins and husband Nick; granddaughter, Victoria Grace Charanza; granddaughter, Michaela Wood Stovall and husband Ben; grandson, Joseph Alexander Barnett; granddaughter, Aislyn Grace Bossard; granddaughter, Hayley Anne Bossard; granddaughter, Ryann Elise Bossard; great-granddaughter, Presley Grace Hopkins; great-grandson, Ryder Cash Hopkins; sister, Helen Sanders; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Grace Wood; parents, Burnett Burrell Wood and Lennie Augusta Barnhart; and sister, Shirley Dietz.
Pallbearers will be John Mark Prewitt, Nick Hopkins, Alex Barnett, Todd Bossard, Victoria Charanza, JD Jones, and Ben Stovall.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of his Sunday School class.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Mosaic Center, P.O. Box 154225, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
