A Private Entombment for Richard (Dick) Miller, 89, of Longview, formerly of Diboll, will be held at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in the Sunset Mausoleum.
Mr. Miller was born May 11, 1930 in Earlsboro, Oklahoma, the son of the late Gail Harland Miller and Dorothy (Baker) Miller, and died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Longview.
Dick was a minor league baseball player in his youth, and he coached Little League Baseball for many years. He was an avid “Left Hand” Golfer, playing most of his life. Dick was a Korean Veteran - honorably serving our country in the United States Army. Being very mechanically inclined, he loved to work in his shop tinkering with everything from cars to lawnmowers. Dick was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and loyal friend.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Nell Miller of Longview, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Donald Fountain of West Columbia, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Gary Monteau of Hallsville, TX; son, Mike Miller of Lumberton, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Traci and Terry Stanley of Georgetown, TX; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Dorothy Miller; and grandson, Matthew Monteau.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and love to Debbie Barnes and Laura Wilson for their devoted love and friendship while caring for Dick (Bossman) and Mr. “M“ to them over the past several months.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
