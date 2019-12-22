Brenda Dominy
Funeral services for Brenda Dominy, 57, of Kennard, will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Ivie Cemetery in Kennard.
Mrs. Dominy was born April 10, 1962 in Crockett, Texas, the daughter of the late Oscar Henry Goldman and Celina Marie (Skaines) Goldman, and died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Houston.
Mrs. Dominy was a member of Ratcliff Baptist Church. She loved horses, dogs, and cats, and enjoyed the outdoors. Mrs. Dominy was a loving and kind person with a gentle soul.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Billy Trammell of Kennard, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Carl Owens of Richmond, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Kenneth Lee of Richmond, TX; aunt, Margie Gilbert of Kennard, TX; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Mrs. Dominy was preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Clell Dominy; parents, Oscar “Red” and Marie Goldman; brothers, C.A. Goldman, Jack Goldman, and Karl Goldman.
Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
