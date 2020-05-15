Ethelrine Childress-Upshaw
Ms. Ethelrine Childress-Upshaw was born to the union of the late Mr. Preston and Corene Childress on February 27, 1935 in Kennard, Texas.
Ms. Upshaw attended schools in Kennard, Groveton and Fodice and furthered her education at Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas.
Ms. Upshaw resided for 40 years in Lufkin before relocating in 1998 to Houston to be closer to her children and beloved brothers. She lived 22 joyful years in Houston, making new friends along the way.
On Monday, May 12, Ms. Ethelrine Childress-Upshaw departed this life at Regent Care Nursing facility and will forever be missed by family, friends, church members and care givers.
Services are Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at Marie’s Chapel — O.W. Wiley Mortuary, 1290 Pinemont Dr., Houston.
