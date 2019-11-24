Robert “Rob” Vinson
Funeral services for Robert “Rob” Vinson, 73, of Pollok will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Bickley and Pastor Dan Chanowski officiating. Graveside services with military honors will be held in the Pollok Cemetery.
Mr. Vinson was born September 17, 1946 in Cherokee County, Texas to the late Mary Lou (Hodges) and J.P. Vinson, and died Sunday, November 24, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Vinson was a lifelong resident of the Wells and Pollok areas. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He drove a truck for Lehman’s Pipe and Steel and was Owner and Operator of J.R. Trucking. He loved his truck and truck driving. His hobbies included racing cars, hunting, and working in his shop. More than anything he loved his family and time spent with them. Mr. Vinson was a member of Pollok Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Cathy Vinson of Pollok; son, Jay Vinson and wife Ashli of Lufkin; daughter, Stephanie Nerren and husband, Kenneth of Pollok; son, Jason Vinson of Beaumont; grandchildren, Brylie Vinson, Bryson Vinson, Katrina Nerren, Britney Nerren, Cody Nerren, Heather Vinson, Chasity Vinson, Hayden Vinson, and Kaylie Vinson; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Albert Vinson and wife Susie, Doyle Vinson and wife Beverly, all of Pollok; sisters, Betty Brooks and husband Charles of Dayton, Wanda Greenville and husband Bob, and Martha McMillon, all of Pollok; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, S.L. and Anna Ruth Wesley; and brother-in-law, Morris McMillon.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Vinson, Jeff Vinson, Tony Greenville, Kenneth Nerren, Cody Nerren, Jim Smith, Cade Wesley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
