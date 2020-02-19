February 13, 1952 – February 15, 2020
Funeral services for Marie Ann (Smith) Green, 68, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Central Baptist Church in Livingston, Texas with Dr. Chris Thacker, Pastor Mike Meadows, and Bro. Wayne Burden officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Zavalla Cemetery in Zavalla, Texas. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas.
Mrs. Green was born February 13, 1952 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Aaron “Sonny” Smith and Lallar (Williams) Smith and died on February 15, 2020 in the Woodlands after a brief illness.
Marie grew up in Zavalla and was a graduate of Zavalla High School. She received her Bachelor of Business Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. She was employed with Child Protective Services for 25 years. During that time, Marie was recognized as “Outstanding Child Protective Worker” for the State of Texas. Marie came to know Jesus Christ as her personal Savior as a teenager and lived her life loving God and serving others. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church where she served on numerous committees throughout the years. She will be remembered for her contagious smile, never meeting a stranger, being an avid quilter, a beloved foster care advocate, having a passion for Basketball and being a strong supporter of Southern Gospel Music. Marie had the gift of encouragement and put her gift into practice by committing to pray for those she met along the way. She was a Prayer Warrior and took names throughout the country of those she met and remembered in prayer. Her love for the unloved, and forgotten was unending. She mirrored the love of God.
Left behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 45 years, Sidney; son by choice, George Leftwich; sisters-in-law, Silvia (Melvin) Walker, and Elaine (Earl) Stuckey; favorite cousins, Sammy (Dorothy) Crain, Bernice Williams, John (Jane) Williams, Don (Sherry) Rabun, Janeice (Bob) Boulware, Wayne (Ima) Burden; special friends, Pam Grube, Jennifer Beck, Allison (Andy) Evans, Fred (Odie) Grube, Helen Grube, Ella Weaver, Judy Runnels, Sarah Thacker, and Marsha Stutts; additional ones who captured her heart were, Maghen, Rob, Caleb, Colby, Kirbie, Payton, Bolton, Rylee, Ady, and Harper.
Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Baptist Men's Disaster Relief 5351 Cotron Drive, Dallas Texas 75227 or the Zavalla Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 33, Zavalla, Texas 75980.
