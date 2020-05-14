Ronald (Bill Pill) Ayers
Graveside services for Ronald Ayers, ‘‘Big Pill,” 58, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Ayres was born Nov. 22, 1961, in Lufkin and died May 4, 2020.
Clara Badgett
Graveside services for Clara Badgett, 82, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Badgett was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Alto, and died May 11, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, director.
DeWain Mills
Services for DeWain Mills, 61, of San Augustine County are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine. Mr. Mills was born May 7, 1959, and died May 13, 2020, in San Augustine County.
Patricia Randolph
Graveside services for Patricia Randolph, 62, formerly of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Huff Creek Cemetery in Jasper. Mrs. Randolph was born July 16, 1957, in Jamestown, and died May 10, 2020, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, director.
Minnie Young
Graveside services for Minnie Young, 70, of Diboll, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the New Hope Cemetery in Kennard. Mrs. Young was born Jan. 20, 1950, in Diboll, and died May 5, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.