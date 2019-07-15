Violet Little
Funeral services for Violet Little, 100, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Henry Mills officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Little was born April 22, 1919 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Charlottie (Riley) and James Caswell Modisett, and died Friday, July 12, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Little was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. She sacrificed her high school education and childhood to do her part on the family farm picking cotton during the depression. She was proud of the fact that she later earned her GED and attended Angelina College. During World War II, Mrs. Little was a telephone operator and later worked for Woody’s Toys. She was a helpmate to her husband who was a Congregational Methodist minister who pastored in the East Texas area. She was an avid quilter and artist who was known for her oil paintings. Mrs. Little was a member of Lufkin First Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, George Byron, Jr. and Ernestine “Erny” Little of Lufkin; grandsons and wives, George Byron III “Trey” and Andrea Little of Tomball, Michael Desmond and Melissa Little of Cypress, Christopher and Sue Longoria of San Antonio; granddaughter, Jaclyn Longoria of San Antonio; great-grandchildren, Makaela Marquez of San Antonio, Hayden Little of Cypress, Christopher Mathew Longoria and Sue Rina Longoria, both of San Antonio; sisters, Elizabeth Aldredge, Dolline Marshall, both of Lufkin, and Naomi Knight of Hernando Beach, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlottie “Aunt Lottie” Modisett and J.C. “Uncle Jim” Modisett; husband, Rev. George Byron Little, Sr.; and eight brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
