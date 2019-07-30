Linda Diane (Jinks) Giles
Linda Diane (Jinks) Giles, age 72 passed from this life surrounded by her loving family and entered into eternal life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Lufkin, Texas. She was born on October 6, 1946 in Olla City, Louisiana to Harold James and Earnestine Mary (Pace) Jinks.
Linda spent the majority of her life in Texas and after graduating from college with her associate’s degree she spent her career working as the unit clerk for the state school. She was an amazing cook who could not only whip up a full meal all the way to desert at 5am in the morning just to take to work by 7am all for herself. She was a loving mother who ‘adopted’ many kids and their kids into her life and family. Everyone would agree that her greatest love was shopping, shopping, shopping and more shopping. Her loss is heavy on our hearts but the memories of her will stay alive forever in our souls. She is already missed by all who knew her.
Linda was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 30 years, Douglas W. Giles, her parents Harold and Earnestine Jinks and a brother, Marvin Jinks.
She is survived by her children, daughter Stacey (David) Bryce, son Joshua W. Giles, step-daughters, Rhonda (Gary) Luker-Pearson, Susan Giles and step-son Doug (Tracy) Giles, grandchildren, Zachary, Gregory, Dallas, Brandie, April, Cory, Aaron, Anthony, Matthew, Jeremy, Rachel and 20 great grandchildren, her brothers Larry (Mollie) Jinks and Gary (Julie) Jinks. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and adopted extended family.
The family will receive guests for visitation on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at McNutt Funeral Home located at 400 South First Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00pm at McNutt Funeral home with Pastor Jerry Young to officiate. A burial will follow at Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs, Texas.
Pallbearers are Zachary Bryce, Gregory Bryce, James Sawyer, Kevin Kappler and William Spradlin. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Sands, Aaron Luker, Corey Luker and Gerald Spradlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.