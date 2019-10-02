Memorial services for Sandy Ray Bate, 67, of Etoile will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Wilke and Sid Medford officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Bate was born December 4, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Dorothy (Ponder) and Herman C. Bate, and died Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Houston.
Mr. Bate was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. He graduated with the Class of ’70 from Lufkin High School and the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 1974. He worked in Sales for Temple Inland for 35 years. He loved his family, baseball, hunting, and his Aggies. He will be fondly remembered for his positive attitude and zest for life. He lived by his life quote “Live each day to the fullest because we are not promised tomorrow”. Mr. Bate was a member of Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Bate of Etoile; son and fiancée, Jon Bate and Mallory Grubb of Lufkin; daughters, Laura Jones and husband Kevin of Corinth, Jennifer Collinsworth and husband Ryan of Flower Mound; grandsons, Drew Hilliard and wife Katey and Chad Jones, all of Lewisville; granddaughters, Sarah Jones and Lyndsey Jones, both of Corinth; brothers, Herman E. Bate and wife Patty, Jerry Bate and partner Arabela Gay, all of Lufkin; nephews, Steve Bate and wife Kris of The Woodlands, Jeb Bate of Lufkin; niece, Sarah Huang and husband Alex of Pflugerville; great-nieces and nephews, Hannah Bate, Tyler Bate, Conner Bate, Avery Hutto, and Eloise Huang; and numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Nelda Jo Bate.
Honorary pallbearers will be Drew Hilliard, Chad Jones, Bubba Holland, Rusty Pool, Bud Maddux, The Richland Springs and El Gato Hunting Crew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, http://www.etxcancerallianceofhope.org, P.O. Box 151114, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
