Brenda Darlene Robinson, 64, of Zavalla, was born January 22, 1955, the daughter of the late Corine Eloise (Nance) and Elton “Redman” Rogers. She passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at her residence.
Brenda was a loving wife, mother and sister. She worked in the health care industry as a CNA for more than 30 years. She loved her job and what she did. She also enjoyed music.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Charles Ray (Jack) Robinson of Zavalla; daughter, Angela Darlene Kilgore of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Charles Ray (Chaz) Robinson III of Port Arthur; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Kathy Rogers of Apple Springs; niece, Debbie Jackson of Redland; nephew, Jeremy Rogers of Lufkin; sister, Tammy Carlton of Apple Springs; mother-in-law, Billy Robinson of Diboll; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Robinson of Huntington, Jacob Robinson of Diboll and Dale Robinson of Zavalla; sisters-in-law, Marnie Robinson of Lufkin and Marla Rosales of Diboll; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A memorial service for Brenda will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Marla’s house in Diboll.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
