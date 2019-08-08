Charles Wayne Albritton
Funeral services for Charles Wayne Albritton, 64, of Huntington, will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Dr. Darryl Smith and Brother Gary Forrest officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Albritton was born January 12, 1955 in Houston, Texas, the son of James Dalton Albritton and Grace Lorena Abel Albritton, and died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Lufkin, Tx.
Mr. Albritton was of the Baptist faith and loved our Lord. He had a passion for the outdoors, particularly hunting and firearms. Lovingly known as “Papa C”, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandbabies.
Mr. Albritton is survived by his wife Peggy Batten Albritton of Huntington; daughter, Ashley Bratton of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Caitlyn and Kris Kirkland of Wells; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Reagan Walker of Huntington; grandchildren, Barrett and Briley Bratton, and Rebecca Walker; sister and brother-in-law Sandra and Alaa El-Gamil of Houston; sister, Cynthia Albritton of Atlanta, GA.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Grace Albritton.
Special memorials may be made to VFW Memorial Post #1836, 1800 Ford Chapel Rd., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.