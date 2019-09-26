Newton “Newt” Woods Hamilton
Graveside services for Newton “Newt” Woods Hamilton, 94, of Lufkin will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Waco Memorial Park with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Military honors will be provided by a United States Army Honor Guard.
Mr. Hamilton was born June 16, 1925 in Ross, Texas, the son of the late Maxine Mabel (Fulbright) and John Lemon Hamilton. He died Friday, September 20, 2019 at his residence in Lufkin.
Mr. Hamilton had resided in Lufkin for the past 13 years at PineCrest Retirement Community and had previously resided in Waco, Galveston, Pasadena, and Tyler, Texas, as well as Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He grew up and attended school in Waco and Galveston. Newt attended Kansas State College and Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a B-17 pilot in the North African Division of the Air Transport Command and Air-Sea Rescue. After the war, Newt worked in the aviation, petrochemical and marine shipping industries. He retired from the Ethyl Corporation International Division after 38 years of service.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Kay Hamilton of Crockett; daughter, Gail Hamilton of Lynnwood, Washington; grandchildren and spouses, Catherine Hamilton of Houston, Lawson Hamilton and wife Lucchese of Lubbock, Jennifer Dyal of Woodland Hills, California; and special friend, Reba Garrison of Lufkin.
Mr. Hamilton was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Euna Lee Hamilton; and sisters, Edith Hamilton and Johnny Hamilton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
