Rebecca Hosch Powell
Rebecca Lee Hosch Powell was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 21, 1956, to Pastor Nick E. and Lee Garbarski Hosch. She passed from this life on November 14, 2019, in Huntington, Texas.
After graduating from high school in Pocahontas, Arkansas, she worked for several years in the world of finance, including the Federal Reserve Bank in Houston, Texas. Becky attended Texas Bible College, where she met and married Beau Powell, beginning their 41-year journey of life and ministry together. They served as administrators of Christian Life Academy in Cleveland, Texas, as well as in the pastorate of The Gospel Lighthouse in Oakdale, Louisiana, and Greater Christian Life Church in New Waverly, Texas. During their two decades in New Waverly, Becky served twelve years as a New Waverly Public Library volunteer and six years as the Library Director.
In 2016, Becky and Beau answered the call to serve as Texas District Secretary of the UPCI. Becky became the leader of the Texas District World Network of Prayer and founded the annual First Prayer event for ministers and their families.
She is the mother of Lawrence, Lyndon, and Levi, and Gran to six beautiful grandchildren. No one felt her love more than her son’s wives — Megan, Shara, and Rachel. Becky is survived by her stepmother, Nancy Mays, and siblings, Pam Hosch, John Hosch, and Alan Hosch.
Becky lived out her favorite scripture, Psalms 146:2: “While I live will I praise the Lord: I will sing praises unto my God while I have any being.”
Viewing will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM Texas District Campgrounds Tabernacle. Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lillie Cemetery in Leesville, LA.
