Alexis Sharon Cantrell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family January 17, 2020 she was born May 8, 1946 to the late Earl Merryman & Floreance Castella in Houston, TX. She is preceded in death by her Brothers and Sisters Earl Merryman, Garrett Hilborn, Arlen Hilborn, Gloria Hilborn, Edith Hilborn, Ida Merryman. Great Grandson Kenley Parker Ponder, Daughter-in-law Rose Keely-Ponder, Husband Bobby Cantrell. She was a devoted mother who loved to dance, sing, and read books. She was a CNA for over 30 years and was a very compassionate care giver.
And she is survived by her Children Violet Ponder, James Ponder, Rhonda Williams, Pete Ponder and Daughter-in-law Kim Blake, William Cantrell and Daughter-in-law Marissa Cantrell, Wayne Cantrell and Daughter-in-law Amelia Cantrell, Robin Byley and son-in-law Jerrod Byley, 20 Grandkids ad 29 Great Grandkids. Pallbearers Luther Welch, Carl Williams Jr., Christopher Ponder, Derek Ponder, Brandon Cantrell, David Bordelon, Elijah Byley. Honorary Pallbearers Bob Cantrell, Billy Wilson, Bryan Gipson, Zach Moore, Jacob Keely, Wayne Cantrell Jr.
Services will include a Visitation at Zavalla First Baptist from 4-6 on Monday January 20,2020.
Chapel service will be held at Zavalla First Baptist at 2:00pm on Tuesday January 21,2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.