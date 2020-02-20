Funeral services for Willie “Junior” Patton Jr., 71, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ford Adkins officiating. Interment will follow at Pollok Cemetery.
Mr. Patton was born May 15, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Willie Patton Sr. and Lela Belle (Mosley) Patton, and died Monday, February 17, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Patton grew up in the Keltys Community. He loved to fish, play the guitar, and to sing. Mr. Patton loved his family, and most of all he loved his Lord and Savior.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Patton of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Chris Hutson of Lufkin; son, Darrell Patton of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Raymond Johnson of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Brittney and Damon Malnar of Lufkin; grandson, Hunter Hutson of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Roper and Destiney Johnson of Huntington; granddaughter, Morgan Johnson of Huntington; granddaughter, Harlie Patton of Center; granddaughter, Kaitlynn Johnson of Central; granddaughter, Autumn Johnson of Huntington; granddaughter, Naomi Patton of Huntington; grandsons, Scooter Malnar and Lane Malnar, both of Lufkin; great-grandson, Rhett Luther of Huntington; great-granddaughter, Hadley Bynog of Central; great-grandson, Hayden Patton of Center; great-granddaughter, Zarah Luther of Huntington; and great-granddaughter, Anna Johnson of Huntington.
Mr. Patton was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Billy Gene Patton.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Hutson, Roper Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Cody Adams, Joshua Howard, and Richard Johnson.
Special memorials may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
