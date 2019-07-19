Michel Font
Graveside services for Michel Font, 78, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Dickey Dickson officiating.
Mr. Font was born May 28, 1941 in Houston, Texas to the late Mary Lee Wallace and Charles Font, and died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Mr. Font was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and retired from working in sales. Bubba was a person who lived life to its fullest and he never faced a day without a smile. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and loved photography. Bubba loved animals, owls, laughing and expressing his knowledge with family and friends.
Survivors include his son, Michel Font of Sayulita, Mexico; daughter, Monique Font of Miami, Florida; granddaughter, Delilah Font of Chicago, Illinois; sisters, Charlotte Sullivan and husband Joe of San Leon, Texas, Patricia Pirtle and husband Elbert of Weston, Missouri, Rosette Hudgins and husband Tom of Wharton, Texas, Yvonne Kershner of San Leon, Texas, and Paulette Walker and husband Don of Arizona; 13 nieces and nephews; a number of great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Jean Wicker and Ivery Davis; and numerous other friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lee Wallace and Ben Wallace; and father, Charles Font.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or the Joe W Elliott Hospitality House, 220 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of CHI St. Luke’s ICU, Kennedy Health & Rehabilitation, Hospice in the Pines, and the Joe W Elliott House.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
