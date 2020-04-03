Lesley Allen Brooks, 75, (born January 24, 1945) in Lufkin, TX passed away at his home in Lufkin, TX on April 1, 2020. His cremation arrangement is entrusted to All Families Mortuary Lufkin, TX. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Preceded in death by his Dad Charles (Jack) Brooks, Mother Billie Allbritton Brooks, and one grandson.
He leaves behind wife Betsy Brooks, son Stacey Brooks and wife Sharon, daughter Monica Gilbert and husband Ricky, step son Blake Jordan, 5 Brothers and 5 Sisters, 5 grand children and 2 great grand children as well as a number of nieces, nephews and many friends. Les worked at Lufkin Industries, owned Les Brooks Metal Building, was an Independent Truck Owner and worked with Rush Truck Center. Les lived life to the fullest. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Lung Association and Hospice in the Pines
