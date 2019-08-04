Hubert Jones
Funeral services for Hubert Jones, 91, of Huntington will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Doug Jones officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery under the auspices of the Angelina Masonic Lodge #1263 A.F. & A.M.
Mr. Jones was born March 8, 1928 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Eula (Havard) and Nick Jones, and died Friday, August 2, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Jones had resided in Huntington for 33 years and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Hubert retired from Union Carbide after more than 33 years of service as a Chemical Operator, and was also an expert mechanic He was a lifelong cattle rancher on his family’s homestead, where he was born, raised and lived. He enjoyed basketball and coached little league and junior baseball teams. He served for over 60 years as a member and was a past Master Mason with the Angelina Masonic Lodge #1263 A.F. & A.M. Mr. Jones was a devoted man of faith and helped build his church fellowship hall at Johnson Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Theresa St. Marie and husband Fred of Galveston, Jan Harrison and Vicki Lea Havard, both of Zavalla, Charlene Adams of LaMarque, and Kathy Havard of Friendswood; son-in-law, Johnny Mochman of LaPorte; grandchildren, Krystal, Shanna, Eric, Adam, and Hunter, five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lois Jones of Huntington; cousin, Joe Noel; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Naomi in December 2012; sons, Gary Jones and Rodney Jones; and daughter, Karla Mochman.
Pallbearers will be Hunter St. Marie, Eric Ward, Adam Ward, Keith Carrell, Richard Ivy, and Nick Lawrence.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Angelina Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 114, Zavalla, Texas 75980 or Johnson Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 23, Zavalla, Texas 75980.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
