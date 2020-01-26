Charles Ellisor Sr.

Charles Edwin "Chuck" Ellisor, Sr., 72 died Saturday, January 18th in Lufkin. He was born at Nogalus Prairie on October 31, 1947 to Odeane and the late James Ellisor.
He was a graduate of Lufkin High School and served as a Captain of Field Artillery during the Vietnam War. He loved to cook and owned and operated Pitt Stop BarBQ for 25 years. Often called "Mr. BarBQ" by his customers he frequently entered and won cook-offs for BBQ and Chili. As an amateur photographer he took and displayed many photos of singers and stars who visited the restaurant over the years. He even delivered BBQ to many of them at their concert locations.
Survivors include mother Odeane Ellisor of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law Stephenie Ellisor and Doug Weldon of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law Charles Ellisor, Jr. and Monica of McAllen; daughter Dr. Daisy Bourassa of Atlanta GA; grandchildren Riley Ellisor and wife Emily of Round Rock; Sean Ellisor and wife Reagan of Austin; Joshua Mason of Nacogdoches; Jacob Mason of Huntington; Samuel and Alyssa Ellisor of Round Rock; sister Gale Ellisor of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Carol Ellisor of Edmond OK; nephew and niece Matthew and Molly Ellisor of Edmond OK; nephew Herb Trevathan and wife Daniele of Boca Raton FL; great nephews Doug Trevathan of Austin and Caleb Trevathan of Boca Raton FL; great niece Brianna Trevathan of Willis TX; special friend Nancy Jernigan of Lufkin as well as other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by daughter Sara, father James Ellisor and wife Brenda. Charles chose to donate his remains to the Baylor College of Medicine for research to assist future doctors in learning. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.