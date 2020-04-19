Ruth Bryant Cotton
Services for Ruth Bryant Cotton, 91, of Lufkin, are in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home. She was born June 12, 1928, in Leesville, Louisiana, and died April 18, 2020, at a local nursing facility.
Tony Milton Nelson
Private graveside services for Tony Milton Nelson, 77, of Lufkin, will be in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Nelson was born Aug. 4, 1942, in Hobbs, New Mexico, and died April 18, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
