Funeral services for Joyce Beasley, 81, of Apple Springs will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Beasley officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mrs. Beasley was born September 18, 1938 in Bryan, Texas to the late Lenora (Pruitt) and Charles Dewey Beene, and died Monday, March 2, 2020 in a local hospital. She had resided in Apple Springs for more than 45 years and was a member of Apple Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Beasley of Apple Springs; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Leslie Beasley of Sugar Land; daughters and son-in-law, Sabre and John Castro of Austin and Judy Beasley of Apple Springs; grandsons, Chris Sievert of Bastrop, Jerry Beasley and wife Ashley of Katy; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel Anderson Beasley; granddaughter, Joyclyn Elaine Desbiens; three sisters; and two brothers.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
