Joe Peyton Trevathan, 81, of Lufkin and Lake Nacogdoches passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Joe was born April 1, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas to Oran and Stella (Palmore) Trevathan. Following his graduation in 1956 from Hudson High School, Joe was drafted to the United States Army in 1961 and was stationed in Thailand where he proudly served until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Joe was a very successful and well-known electrician in the Lufkin area and owned and operated Lufkin Standard Electric. In 1994 Joe and his best friend and soulmate, Lois, began and still maintain their company, Pro Tech Utilities Contractors.
If you had the good fortune of knowing Joe you were most likely greeted as “Bull”, but most certainly by his warm smile and his amazingly quick wit. Joe never met a stranger and had a gift for making people feel special. He had a deep appreciation for music, ranging anywhere from country western to gospel to opera. An avid hunter, Joe especially enjoyed his many, many trips to South Texas with his friends and family. His love for people was extended equally to his devotion to his many dogs over the years. Joe’s retirement years were spent enjoying his home on Lake Nacogdoches where he and Lois spent many hours relaxing and fishing on the lake. A true believer, Joe was of the Baptist faith.
Joe is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Lois Maddox Trevathan; daughter, Lisa DiStefano Lannan (Michael) of Cedar Park; son, Vincent DiStefano (Lorena) of The Woodlands; grandchildren, Patrick Lannan, Nicholas Lannan, Meredith Lannan, Anthony DiStefano, Eldon Munoz and Diana Garcia; sisters-in-law, Henrietta Dicks (Bill), and Brenda Maddox; brother-in-law, Bobby Gresham; nephews, Eddy Gresham (Debbie), Paul Trevathan, Vance Maddox (Sharon), Dale Rains (Shelia), David Rains (Jana), John Maddox (Alyson), Mark Maddox, Macon Maddox (Amber), and Shawn Kaemerling (Glenna); nieces, Karen King, Sheila DuBose, Rita Sweeten, and Connie DuBose (Mark); special friends, Winston Lawrence, Kent Hill, Jim Bob Brown, Harvey Lazarine, David Alsbrooks, Jerry Collins, Clayton Havard, Terry Haney, Jerry Willis, and many, many more.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister Martha Gresham; and brothers, Jimmy Trevathan and Delton Trevathan.
The family extends special thanks and appreciation to the staff of Heart to Heart Hospice, most especially Jana Rains and Cecilia Dolen for their compassionate care. The family also offers a heart-felt thanks to Henrietta Dicks, Rita Sweeten, Fran Havard and Connie Kennedy for the many hours and nights spent supporting Lois by helping take care of Joe. An additional appreciation is offered for the love and support from many additional friends and family who brought joy with their visits and messages.
A memorial service celebrating Joe’s life will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joe’s memory to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Humane Society of Angelina County, P.O. Box 472, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
