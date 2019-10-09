Michael Jesse Runnels
Funeral services for Michael Jesse Runnels, 70, of Huntington will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Jackson Colwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mr. Runnels was born October 21, 1948 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Nona Lee (Collier) and T.J. Runnels, and died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Runnels was a lifelong resident of Angelina County. He was self-employed as a Truck Driver. He was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Army. His hobbies were fishing and hunting. He loved and enjoyed his grandchildren and his family. Mr. Runnels was a member of Harmony Odell Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Runnels of Huntington; son, Chris Runnels and friend Kristan of Huntington; daughters, Jennifer Capps and husband Chase of Huntington, Cassie Runnels of Lufkin, and Kierstan Echhade of Houston; grandchildren, Rozalinn Runnels, Valerie Runnels, Page Capps, Haley Capps, Adron Capps, Aubree Capps, Ashton Capps, Allyson Capps, Haile McShan, and Jesse Baird; great-grandchild, Briella; brothers, John “Pete” White and wife Polly of Huntington, Kenneth Runnels of Arkansas, and Jerold Runnels and wife Mary Ann of Hudson; best friend, Royce McGaughey of Lufkin; special niece, Lesa Vann; special nephews, Jeff Stewart and Derrick Stewart; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Runnels; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Wayne Stewart; and sister-in-law, Pam Runnels.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Stewart, Blake Stewart, Clint Burrous, Kevin Runnels, Bud White, and Larry Collier.
Honorary pallbearers will be Adron Capps and Ashton Capps.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, 517 Gaslight Blvd., Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Harmony Odell Baptist Church, P.O. Box 860, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
