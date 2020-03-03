Eva Mae Boulware
Funeral services for Eva Mae Boulware, 89, of Zavalla will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with her grandson, Pastor Ryan Berryhill officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mrs. Boulware was born July 17, 1930 in Zavalla, Texas to the late Dora Etta (Rogers) and Condy Etcel George, and died Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Rock Haven Nursing Home in Nacogdoches.
Mrs. Boulware was a lifelong resident of Zavalla and was a retired beautician. She loved to sing and could play any instrument that she wanted to. She enjoyed cooking and was known especially for her incredible homemade biscuits. Mrs. Boulware was very generous, always giving to different missions and organizations, but always contributing anonymously, not to call any attention to herself. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include her son, Clifton Boulware and wife Lane of Nacogdoches; daughter, Peggy Oliver of Nacogdoches; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Dora Jean George of Zavalla, Barbara Boulware of Jasper; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wallace Boulware; son, George Alfred Boulware; brother, Lynn George, and sisters, Bernice Rhodes and Maurice Kinner.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Boulware, Chad Murray, Mason Boulware, Tony Kinner, David Berryhill, and Josiah Dickinson.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Huntington Health Care, Rock Haven Nursing Home, and Legacy Hospice for their love and support.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
