Funeral services for Billie Jean Sherwood, 85, of Point Blank will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Doyle Dean Izes officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Sherwood was born December 6, 1933 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Eula Bell (Alsbrooks) and William Madison Harris, and died Monday, August 26, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Sherwood was a homemaker and she enjoyed researching family genealogy. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting and liked working on computers. Mrs. Sherwood was of the Assembly of God faith.
Survivors include her husband, Gordon Sherwood of Point Blank; daughter, Theresa Vanosdol and husband Ronald of Livingston; son, Henry Lee Sherwood of Point Blank; grandchildren, Varion Lee Vanosdol, Yancy Ray Vanosdol, Scott Anthony Vanosdol, Kelly Jean Vanosdol, and Jason Allen Sherwood; great-grandchildren, Malcolm Sherwood, Wyatt Sherwood, Kaylee Vanosdol, Joy Vanosdol, Emily Vanosdol, Harley Vanosdol, Melody Vanosdol, Sierra Rike, Tyler Racca, Keanie Vanosdol, Josie Vanosdol, Makayla Vanosdol, and Michael Vanosdol; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Faye Bishop, Josie Goodwin, and Twillie Singleton; and brothers, William Layton Harris, Marlin Harris, E.C. Harris, Carthel Harris, and Denzel Harris.
Pallbearers will be Jason Sherwood, Varion Vanosdol, Scott Vanosdol, Yancy Vanosdol, David Sherwood, and Wyatt Sherwood.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
