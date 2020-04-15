Kenneth Wayne Barry Jr.
Private graveside services for Kenneth Wayne Barry Jr., 48, of Lufkin, will be held at Concord Cemetery.
Mr. Barry was born May 20, 1971 in Houston, Texas, to the late Kenneth Wayne Barry Sr. and Marjorie Ann (Frisby) Barry, and died Monday, April 13, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Barry loved to ride 4-wheelers and to drive his 18-wheeler all over. He enjoyed a good barbeque with his family. Mr. Barry was always willing to help someone in need and he loved his Lord. He was a loving, giving, and caring person with a warm heart.
Mr. Barry is survived by his wife, Amber Lovelady Barry of Lufkin; daughter, Autumn Ruby of Utah; sons, Kenneth “Trey” Wayne Barry III and Justin Barry, both of Lufkin; grandson, Miles Ruby of Utah; sister, Arian Barry of Lufkin; brother, Chad Barry of Buna, TX; grandmother, Maudine Frisby of Lufkin; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Keith and Linda Lovelady of Italy; and step mother-in-law, Judy Lovelady of Seagoville, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and Kenneth Wayne Barry Sr.; grandfather, J.T. Frisby; grandmother, Gladys Johnson; and Uncle, Tim Frisby.
Mr. Barry will lay in state on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home, directors
