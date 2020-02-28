Funeral services for Belinda Gail (Wagnone) Garrett, 56, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Mr. Doyle Bruce and Mr. Ellis Reynolds officiating. Graveside services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jonesboro Memorial Park in Jonesboro, Arkansas with Mr. Granville Guest officiating.
Mrs. Garrett was born March 13, 1963 in Monroe, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Troy Louis Wagnone and Ola Sue (Rash) Wagnone, and died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Garrett was a member of Angelina Church of Christ. Her biggest accomplishment in life was becoming a Christian. Mrs. Garrett was also very proud of becoming a LVN and loved working as such for 22 years. Growing up she particularly loved spending time with her grandmother Rash. Mrs. Garrett enjoyed arts and crafts, decorating for holidays and birthdays, and cooking for those occasions as well. Above all, she loved caring for her family.
Mrs. Garrett is survived by her husband, Bobby Garrett of Lufkin, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Connie Wagnone of Cleveland, TX; sister, Teresa Wagnone of Houston, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Ola Sue Wagnone; grandparents; and brother, James Wagnone.
Honorary Pallbearers will be John Garrett, John Garrett II, Joshua Garrett, Bradley Talley, Marcus Blalock, Nicholas Blalock, William Rash, and Brett Rash.
Special memorials may be made to the Angelina Church of Christ Youth Fund, P.O. Box 153238, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
