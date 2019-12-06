Roy Dale Stripling
Funeral services for Roy Dale Stripling, 80, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Blackie Cranford officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Stripling was born May 20, 1939 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Lela (Simmons) and Claibe Stripling, and died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Stripling was a lifelong resident of the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area. He was a self-made highly respected co-ower of the Lufkin and Diboll Sonic Drive-Ins where many will remember his wine berry over violet ’55 Chevy always parked at the Timberland location. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and had a soft spot for his favorite dogs. Mr. Stripling attended Chestnut Drive Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Linda Stripling of Lufkin; daughters, Krispen Jones and husband Jason of Lufkin, Deona Butler and husband John, Leah Bryan and husband David, all of Nacogdoches; sons, Richard Stout and wife Marla of Groves, Randy Stout of Lufkin, Terry Stripling of Nacogdoches; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Smith of Nacogdoches; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughters, Kay Porter, Tami Martin, and Cris Stripling, all of Nederland.
Pallbearers will be Troy Edwards, Bobby Cranford, Bradley Clary, Barry Smith, Blake Stout, and Alan Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, P.O. box 3026, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034 or the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, P.O. Box 472, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
