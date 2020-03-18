Graveside services for Mary Dell Foster, 95, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Muse Cemetery in Anderson County with Brother Wayne Roberson and Brother Ron Meadows officiating.
Mrs. Foster was born January 3, 1925 in Marlin, Texas to the late Della Jane (Dison) and Augustus Winfield Ritter, and died Monday, March 16, 2020 in a local hospital. She had worked as head cook for several school districts, including Lufkin and Etoile. Mrs. Foster was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Pat and Brenda Thurman of Lufkin; daughter-in-law, Barbara Thorman of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Alexander and April Thurman of Nacogdoches, Abby Stone, Amber Thurman, Anthony and Rosa Thurman, all of Dallas, Denise and Michael Jenkins of Carson, Nevada, Mary and Bernie Wright of Austin; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon Allen Foster; daughter, Nora Dell Forrest; infant daughter, Mary Katherine Thurman; son, Jerry Wesley Thurman; and nine siblings.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
