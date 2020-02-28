Funeral services for Imogene “Genie” Vest, 82, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Trey Ainsworth officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Vest was born March 12, 1937 in Ravia, Oklahoma to the late Cathryn Lena (Dickson) and Millard Lee Swain, and died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Vest had resided in Lufkin most of her life. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan and in her younger years was an avid bowler and reader. Mrs. Vest enjoyed shopping, eating BBQ crabs at Sartin’s in Beaumont, but her favorite pastime was spending time at the beach.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Joe Vest of Lufkin; daughters, Jerri Vinci and husband Frankie of Livingston, Mickey Riddle of Lufkin, Julia Gilmore of Pollok; son, Jim Vest of Lufkin; daughter-in-law, Ramona Vest of Livingston; grandchildren, Monica Hardy and husband James of Dallas, Bobbie Wideman and Rebecca Grant, Jamie Wideman, both of Lufkin, Jackie Wideman of Livingston, Clay Gilmore, Lindsay Wells and Tyson, both of Pollok, Travis Vest of Livingston, Meagan Vest and Anthony of San Antonio, Maci Vest of Arizona; great-grandson, Bobbie Wideman, Jr. and Morgan of Livingston, as well as an additional 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, John Vest.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Wideman, Bobbie Wideman, Jr., Jamie Wideman, James Hardy, Travis Vest, and Clay Gilmore.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.