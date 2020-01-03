Services for Robbie (Standley) Kinner, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Jimmy Hedges officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
The daughter of the late Ollie (Cockrell) and Ernest O. Standley, Mrs. Kinner was born February 6, 1925 in Angelina County, Texas. She peacefully passed away at her residence on December 31, 2019.
Mrs. Kinner graduated from Lufkin High School and completed her degree at Satterwhite Business College thereafter. She immediately began working for Western Union in Palestine, Texas. At the start of World War II, Mrs. Kinner began work at Lufkin Industries where she worked as a drill press operator manufacturing weaponry, joining alongside other women to help the war effort as “Rosie the Riveter.” Upon his return at the conclusion of WWII, Mrs. Kinner married the love of her life, Milam, and they began life together in Zavalla, Texas. Shortly thereafter, the couple moved to Lufkin where they welcomed their two children, Bill and Brenda. After several years as a nurturing stay-at-home mother, Mrs. Kinner returned to work as an Office Manager at Kinner Transportation, which she and her husband co-owned. Upon her retirement, she pursued her love of gardening and enjoyed cooking, especially for her family members. Along with her friends from the first grade, she began a “42” domino group, which met weekly for decades. A longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church, Mrs. Kinner avidly pursued her faith throughout her life. Mrs. Kinner genuinely took an interest in each and every family member and friend, and always loved to get a quick update from every single one. She found great happiness in being a grandmother of multiple generations. Beloved by many, Mrs. Kinner will be fondly remembered as the epitome of contentment and joy in every season of life.
Survivors include her brother, Troy Standley of Beaumont; son-in-law, Richard Gibson of Lufkin; daughter-in-law Judy Kinner of the Dallas area; grandchildren, Kimberly Kinner Davis and husband Tim of Willis, Marcus Kinner of Huntington, Adrianne Gibson Womack of Hyampom, California, Emily Gibson Smith and husband Chad of Tomball, and Hayley Gibson Harrison and husband Luke of College Station; great-grandchildren, Linzey Vaughn Noel and husband AJ of Lufkin, Macey Vaughn Hills and husband Trevor of Euless, Milam Kinner of Maryland, Mikell Kinner of Huntington, Kaden Womack of Lufkin, Liam Womack of Lufkin, Parker Smith of Tomball, and Peyton Smith of Tomball; great-great-granddaughter, Paisley Hill of Euless; and an entire host of other relatives and close friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kinner was preceded in death by her husband, William Milam Kinner; son, William Earl “Bill” Kinner, daughter, Brenda Kinner Gibson; and brothers, Oran Standley, Poe Standley, and Ray Standley.
Mrs. Kinner’s grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a Christian ministry of your choice.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
