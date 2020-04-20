Ruth Bryant Cotton, 91, of Lufkin, passed away April 18, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Cotton was born in Leesville, Louisiana on June 12, 1928. Ruth graduated from Leesville High School in 1946.
She was married to Edward Everette (Doc) Cotton on October 21, 1946.
Ruth was a housewife and terrific mother. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and had a passion for studying her Bible, going to church, spending time with her family, and watching Jake play ball.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Jerry Perritte; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Jean Cotton, Reggie and Jane Cotton and Jerry and Debbie Cotton; 5 granddaughters, Brandy Cooper, Shannon Matthews, Angela Fuller and her husband, Shane Fuller, Sarah Cotton, and Amanda Cotton; 5 grandsons, Mitch Bailey, Wes Deel, Chuck Cotton, Jason Cotton and Brent Cotton; great grandchildren, Emily Cooper, Allison Cooper, Elizabeth Matthews, Everett Cotton Matthews, Jacob Matthews, Bryce Fuller, Taylor Fuller, Claire Bailey, and William M. Bailey.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Bailey, Wes Deel, Everett Cotton Matthews, Jacob Matthews, Shane Fuller and Bryce Fuller.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Gipson Funeral Home, with a memorial service scheduled at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.