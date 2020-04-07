A Private Graveside service for Debra Ann Williams (Lee), 64, of Pollok, will be held with Kristi Poage officiating.
Mrs. Williams was born March 2, 1956 in Landestuhl, Germany, the daughter of Bob Edward Lee and Melba Jean (Nerren) Lee, and died Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Houston, TX.
Mrs. Williams devoted her life to her family and friends. She was well known for her cooking and no one could bake like Granny Debbie. She loved being outdoors and working in her garden. Debra didn’t care about cards or candy, to her Valentine’s day meant plant the taters and Mother’s day meant dig ’em up. Debra loved her children, and her grandchildren. Debra worked at the Lufkin State School for 20 years, leaving there to become a foster parent. Being a special parent for two special sons was her greatest challenge and greatest joy. Debra enjoyed sewing and was often asked for help by young ladies just learning. She enjoyed doing cross stitching and don’t touch the paper before she did the crossword puzzle. She had a true heart for God and her Savior Jesus Christ. Debra lived and advised people with these words, “If you said you give it to God, then stop worrying about it. Worrying defeats your faith.” She was a true woman of faith and demonstrated her faith among her church family of United Faith Church in Pollok.
As Debra stepped into the arms of Jesus she leaves behind to remember and celebrate her life, her Husband of 29 years, Bro. John Williams of Pollok; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Monica Bates of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Ashley Bates of Bald Hill; two special sons Joseph and Michael; sister, Pam Burd; sister and brother-in-law, Pattie and Dillon Johnson; granddaughters, Natalee and Emmalee Bates; grandson, Sean Bean; and special friends John and Barbara McQuire and Rene Price.
She was preceded in death by her parents
Pallbearers will be Bobby Bates, Jesse Bates, Cade Venegas, Josh Williams, Joe Williams, and Chris Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Hearn, Michael, Joseph, and her Nephews.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
