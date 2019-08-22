Robert Thomas Cain, Jr.
Robert (Bob) Thomas Cain, Jr., 67, of Lufkin, Texas, passed away battling Stage 4, gastric cancer on August 19, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family as Father David Wooten, Orthodox Priest of St. Anthony the Great Church, San Antonio, said final prayers over him. Bob practiced law in Angelina County for 42 years and enjoyed his partnership in the law firm of Alderman Cain & Neill PLLC.
Bob was born on March 15, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia, and grew up in Quitman, Georgia. He graduated from Emory University with a B.A. in English Literature and from the University of Texas School of Law in Austin in 1977. That same year he was admitted to the Texas State Bar. Bob was also certified in Civil Appellate Law in 1995 by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He was an accomplished appellate attorney, presenting and winning many landmark cases to the Supreme Court of Texas, 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, and Texas Appellate Courts in Beaumont and Tyler.
Bob was an active member of his community serving as a board member of Rube Sessions Library, Kurth Memorial Library, Samaritan Counseling Center, Volunteer Service Council for Lufkin State School, Angelina County Bar Association, and Parish Council leader of St. John of Damascus Orthodox Church, Tyler, Texas. His most cherished accomplishment was starting the Adoption Center of East Texas (“ACET”) which helped 300 couples adopt children and become families.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 43 years, Sally Davis Cain; daughter Abigail Elizabeth Cain and son-in-law Richard Kenneth Test of San Antonio; sister and brother-in-law Marjorie and Bob Holladay of Tallahassee, Florida; mother-in-law Patricia Kallminzer Davis of Lakeway, Texas; sister-in-law Mary Davis Cobb and her husband Tim Cobb; sister-in-law Nancy Davis Brougham; and nephews Brian Cobb and his wife Cami and Christopher Cobb and his wife Megan.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Robert Cain, and father-in-law Emery Davis.
Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10 am at St. John of Damascus Orthodox Church in Tyler, Texas, with Father David Bozeman and Father John Mikita officiating. Burial will follow at Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ Monastery, St. Xenia Cemetery with reception to follow in Kemp, Texas, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler, Texas.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Henderson Chapel Parlor, at the First United Methodist Church of Lufkin, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 pm. in Lufkin, Texas.
Special thanks for Bob’s care team of oncologists: Dr. Mariela Blum, MDA Houston and Dr. Laura Tenner, MDA San Antonio.
Memorials can be made to St. John of Damascus Orthodox Church (special projects in memory of Bob Cain), 12989 CR113, Tyler, Texas 75709 or Providence Adoption Center, 6487 Whitby Road, San Antonio, Texas 78240.
