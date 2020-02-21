James Michael (Mike) Hopkins was born August 18, 1953 in Martinsville Virginia and passed away on February 17th, 2020 in College Station, TX. During his early years in North Carolina and Virginia he could often be found on the baseball field where he developed his love for sports and his competitive nature. He graduated from North Carolina State University in 1977 with a degree in Industrial Engineering/Furniture Manufacture and Management. Mike retired in 2018 after a 40 plus year career in the wood composite industry. He was active in the community as a coach and leader for youth baseball, Boy Scouts, and FUMC Lufkin.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Sylvia Hopkins. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Anne, son Philip and his wife Brittany, daughter Carolyn and her fiancé Donovan McCord, sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Mike Dodson, brother Jerry, and sister-in-law Susan Angelos, nieces and nephews Jeffrey Dodson, Pamela and husband James McGregor, David Graham, Allison and Lauren Hopkins, and great-nephew Thomas McGregor.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held for friends and family on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM in the Allen Parlor (adjacent to the chapel) First United Methodist Church, Lufkin, TX.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research in memory of Mike Hopkins at v.org/mikehopkins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.