Doris Carter
Services for Doris Carter, 96, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary in Burke. She was born Nov. 2, 1922, and died Aug. 10, 2019.
Estelle Freeman
Services for Estelle Freeman, 87, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Freeman died Aug. 10, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jo Ann Latham
Services for Jo Ann Latham, 67, of Nacogdoches, are pending with All Families Mortuary in Burke. She was born May 10, 1952, and died Aug. 10, 2019.
Garland ‘Dimp’ Powell Jr.
Graveside services for Garland “Dimp” Powell Jr., 89, of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by a U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Mr. Powell was born Jan. 30, 1930, in the Fuller Springs community and died Aug. 11, 2019, at his residence. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
