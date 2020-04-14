Linda Ann Debetaz, age 75 and a resident of Flower Mound, TX. Born on March 26, 1945 in Jennings, Louisiana to Aaron and Mildred Doherty and passed away on April 9, 2020 in Flower Mound, TX. Linda enjoyed the numerous friendships she made as an active member of the Epsilon Kappa Master chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, she also served being an usher for the Angelina Arts Alliance. Linda taught for 40 years at Hudson Elementary and was a member of the Angelina Retired Teachers Association and was a past member of St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Charles Louis Debetaz and two sons; Weylin Debetaz and his wife Lori and Lindsey Debetaz. Two brothers; Michael and David Doherty and one sister Janet Hormell. Linda is also survived by her grandchildren, Katie, Amanda, Erica and Kenzie. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Flower Mound Family Funeral Chapel in Flower Mound, TX.
