Funeral services for Russ McEntire, 81, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wayne Roberson officiating. Private family entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. McEntire was born June 26, 1938 in Bruno, Arkansas, the son of the late Eardie (Jones) and Silas Russell McEntire. He died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in a Lufkin hospice facility.
Mr. McEntire was retired from the United States Navy where he had served from 1956 until 1976. He then went to mortuary school and became a licensed funeral director. Russ was a retired Funeral Director with Carroway Funeral Home and was previously a Funeral Director with Gipson Funeral Home.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Carol McEntire, Greg and Lisa McEntire, all of Nacogdoches, and Lance and Lori McEntire of Tooele, Utah; grandchildren, Morgan, Collene, Rylee and Kelso; great grandchild, Harold Cheyenne Harris; sisters, Wanda Gray of Yellville, Arkansas, Edith Korcheck of Harrison, Arkansas, and Betty Scott of Batesville, Arkansas; and special friend, Carolyn Stephens of Lufkin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy McEntire, on June 2, 2004.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Carroway Funeral Home, John Findley, Richard Free, Al Hunt of North Carolina, Walt Peszynski of Minnesota, and Larry Sensintaffer of Missouri.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.